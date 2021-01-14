Head to Head Contrast: Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) vs. WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get WW International alerts:

This table compares WW International and Match Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WW International $1.41 billion 1.31 $119.62 million $1.79 15.14 Match Group $4.76 billion 8.33 $431.13 million $4.53 32.90

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than WW International. WW International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

WW International has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WW International and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WW International 5.96% -17.46% 7.88% Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for WW International and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WW International 1 4 9 0 2.57 Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67

WW International currently has a consensus target price of $30.92, indicating a potential upside of 14.08%. Match Group has a consensus target price of $123.95, indicating a potential downside of 16.84%. Given WW International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WW International is more favorable than Match Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.1% of WW International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of WW International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Match Group beats WW International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc. provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys. In addition, it offers various consumer products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, kitchen tools, and other products. Further, the company licenses its trademarks and other intellectual property in food, beverages, and other consumer products and services. It offers products through its e-commerce platform, workshops, magazine subscriptions, retail partners, publishing, and third-party advertising in publications; and through Websites and sales from the By Mail product. The company was formerly known as Weight Watchers International, Inc. and changed its name to WW International, Inc. in September 2019. WW International, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.