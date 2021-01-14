Head to Head Review: Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI) versus Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Simon Worldwide and Lululemon Athletica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A Lululemon Athletica 0 10 21 1 2.72

Lululemon Athletica has a consensus target price of $382.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.69%. Given Lululemon Athletica’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lululemon Athletica is more favorable than Simon Worldwide.

Risk & Volatility

Simon Worldwide has a beta of -1.57, meaning that its share price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lululemon Athletica has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Lululemon Athletica shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Simon Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Lululemon Athletica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Simon Worldwide and Lululemon Athletica’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lululemon Athletica $3.98 billion 11.53 $645.60 million $4.93 71.43

Lululemon Athletica has higher revenue and earnings than Simon Worldwide.

Profitability

This table compares Simon Worldwide and Lululemon Athletica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A Lululemon Athletica 13.69% 29.76% 17.27%

Summary

Lululemon Athletica beats Simon Worldwide on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simon Worldwide Company Profile

Simon Worldwide, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was operated as a promotional marketing company. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Irvine, California.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth. It also provides fitness-related accessories. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets and warehouse sales; a network of wholesale accounts, such as yoga studios, health clubs, and fitness centers; temporary locations, including seasonal stores; and license and supply arrangements, as well as directly to consumer through mobile apps, and lululemon.com e-commerce site. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 491 company-operated stores under the lululemon and ivivva brands in the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, Australia, the United Kingdom, Japan, New Zealand, Germany, South Korea, Singapore, France, Malaysia, Sweden, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, and Switzerland. lululemon athletica inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

