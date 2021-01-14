HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

HHR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut HeadHunter Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 278.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 51,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 59,782 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,142,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 744,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,401,000 after purchasing an additional 52,363 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 48.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HHR opened at $27.32 on Thursday. HeadHunter Group has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $32.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 0.52.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $16.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.02 by $5.62. The firm had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 98.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HeadHunter Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

