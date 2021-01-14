Hegic (HEGIC) Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Hegic has a total market cap of $83.74 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00031968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00106970 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00059499 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00231581 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000645 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,726.95 or 0.86892155 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,503,899 tokens. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

Hegic Token Trading

Hegic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

