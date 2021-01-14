HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) received a €75.00 ($88.24) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEI. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €68.50 ($80.59) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €65.68 ($77.27).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €67.54 ($79.46) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. HeidelbergCement AG has a 12-month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 12-month high of €69.44 ($81.69). The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.94.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

