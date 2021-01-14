Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.
Helen of Troy stock opened at $219.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $230.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 34.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth $114,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.