Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $219.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $230.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.71.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 34.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth $114,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

