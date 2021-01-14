Helix BioPharma Corp. (HBP.TO) (TSE:HBP) Shares Down 12.6%

Helix BioPharma Corp. (HBP.TO) (TSE:HBP) shares fell 12.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.83. 104,449 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 78,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$125.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59.

Helix BioPharma Corp. (HBP.TO) (TSE:HBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Helix BioPharma Corp. will post -0.1010638 EPS for the current year.

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada.

