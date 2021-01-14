HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €51.00 ($60.00) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €49.25 ($57.94).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) alerts:

ETR HLE opened at €54.30 ($63.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.12. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a one year high of €55.20 ($64.94). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €51.79 and a 200-day moving average price of €43.80.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.