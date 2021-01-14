HelloGold (HGT) Achieves Market Cap of $204,672.16

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 14th. One HelloGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HelloGold has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. HelloGold has a market cap of $204,672.16 and $200.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00041138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.19 or 0.00370172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00037398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.78 or 0.03857337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012499 BTC.

HelloGold Token Profile

HGT is a token. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HelloGold Token Trading

HelloGold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

