Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HLF. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

NYSE:HLF opened at $50.10 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.75.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, President John Desimone sold 72,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $3,868,205.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 12,486,993 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $600,000,013.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,577,187 shares of company stock valued at $604,725,021 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 120.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 81,247 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 9,412.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,952,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,157 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 357,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 27,922 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

