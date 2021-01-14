Herc (NYSE:HRI) Given New $80.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price target increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on HRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Herc from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Get Herc alerts:

HRI stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,900. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00. Herc has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $71.84.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.52. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Herc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,621,089.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Herc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 679.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.