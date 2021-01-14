Hermez Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.37 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $5.57 or 0.00014377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $26.17 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00036354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00106766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00060141 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00232472 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00055906 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io

Hermez Network Token Trading

Hermez Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

