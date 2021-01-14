HeroNode Price Hits $0.0001 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 173.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. HeroNode has a total market cap of $141,215.78 and approximately $18.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded up 37% against the US dollar. One HeroNode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HeroNode

HeroNode is a coin. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 coins. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HeroNode

