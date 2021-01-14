Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $161.43

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $161.43 and last traded at $161.43, with a volume of 869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.37.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSKA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $56.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Heska Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,691,551.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $191,250.00. Insiders sold 33,172 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,805 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 187,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heska by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 784,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,096 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heska by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Heska by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

