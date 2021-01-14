HEX Market Cap Tops $1.87 Billion (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. HEX has a total market capitalization of $1.87 billion and $9.22 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HEX has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00053035 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002131 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002794 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007197 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002699 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00012912 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX is a token. It was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEX is hex.win

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

