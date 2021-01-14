Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the December 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $971,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,149,000.

NASDAQ SNLN opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $17.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th.

