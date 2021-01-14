Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HLT. Barclays raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.15.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $111.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.44, a PEG ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.34. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $116.73.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

