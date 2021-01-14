Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $84.32

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.32 and last traded at $83.79, with a volume of 32822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.53.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTHIY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hitachi in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hitachi in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Hitachi alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.