Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Trading Down 38.8% This Week

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 38.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $1,975.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00042836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.82 or 0.00382098 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00037908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.76 or 0.04207453 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00013156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.