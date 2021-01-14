HOLD Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.49 Million (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One HOLD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HOLD has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. HOLD has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and $3,480.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HOLD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00035101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00106755 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00059405 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00233194 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00056193 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOLD is hold.co . HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.