Holo Hits One Day Volume of $24.08 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Holo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Holo has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Holo has a total market capitalization of $127.22 million and approximately $24.08 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00046034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.00379275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00038312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,615.02 or 0.04101582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00012793 BTC.

About Holo

HOT is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 167,348,535,045 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Holo Coin Trading

Holo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

