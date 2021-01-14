Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $176.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HOMB shares. TheStreet raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $40,580.00. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

