Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 6,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 13.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 216.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $995,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.06.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 44,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.93. 51,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,665. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70. The stock has a market cap of $145.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

