Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 18.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Honeywell International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,581 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 17.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,082,000 after purchasing an additional 280,515 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,707,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $281,030,000 after purchasing an additional 51,384 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after acquiring an additional 362,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.52. 65,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,665. The company has a market capitalization of $146.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.93.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.06.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

