Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Decreased by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 2.3% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.06.

NYSE HON traded up $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $208.70. 151,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,665. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.44 and a 200 day moving average of $176.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70. The company has a market capitalization of $146.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

