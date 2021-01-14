Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGPI)’s stock price rose 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62.

About Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI)

Horizon Group Properties, Inc is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, and development of shopping centers in the United States. It operates through a subsidiary, Horizon Group Properties LP. Horizon Group Properties was founded in 1998 and is based in Rosemont, Illinois with additional offices in Muskegon, Michigan and Chicago, Illinois.

