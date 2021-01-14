HorusPay One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.00 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One HorusPay token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HorusPay has a total market cap of $188,288.63 and approximately $12.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00033182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00105476 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00232787 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00058452 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00055593 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HorusPay

