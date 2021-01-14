HT Partners LLC Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HT Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,879 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.7% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $216.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

