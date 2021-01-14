HT Partners LLC Purchases 4,532 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 141.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,732 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.3% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.12. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.61.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

