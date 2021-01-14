HTC Purenergy Inc. (HTC.V) (CVE:HTC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

HTC Purenergy Inc. (HTC.V) (CVE:HTC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.00. HTC Purenergy Inc. (HTC.V) shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 75,480 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$227,682.40 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 21.73.

About HTC Purenergy Inc. (HTC.V) (CVE:HTC)

HTC Purenergy Inc, doing business as HTC Extraction Systems, develops, aggregates, and commercializes proprietary technologies relating to gas, liquid and biomass extraction, distillation, purification, and reclamation in Canada. It operates through two segments, HTC's Delta CleanTech Division and HTC's Hemp Division.

