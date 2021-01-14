HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Short Interest Update

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,200 shares, an increase of 94.7% from the December 15th total of 120,300 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 53,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 374,996 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $398,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HTGM shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.94.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.74. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.68.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 101.81% and a negative net margin of 194.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.