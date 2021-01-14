HTMLCOIN Price Down 4.3% This Week (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $47,822.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,786.48 or 1.00393308 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.85 or 0.00341262 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00016155 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.48 or 0.00534455 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00147804 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002108 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00027992 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002465 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000984 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Token Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

HTMLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

