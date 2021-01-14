Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

NYSE HNP opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. Huaneng Power International has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.