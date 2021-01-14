Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.66

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.66 and last traded at $60.36, with a volume of 12058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $924.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,716,000 after purchasing an additional 218,965 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the third quarter worth $9,689,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Hub Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 894,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,916,000 after purchasing an additional 180,286 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the third quarter worth $6,623,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Hub Group by 45.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 392,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,698,000 after purchasing an additional 122,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

