Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year.

Get Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$421.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$362.11 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on HBM. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.75 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.21.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) stock traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.82. 224,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,953. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.22. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.66 and a 12 month high of C$9.85.

In related news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$40,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,000.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.