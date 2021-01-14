Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Short Interest Update

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the December 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 981,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 84.9% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

Shares of HBM stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.07. 915,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,726. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $316.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.03 million. Analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

