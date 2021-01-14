Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

HPP stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.43. 5,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,556. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 175.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $180,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,933.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

