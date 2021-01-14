Hummingbird Resources PLC (HUM.L) (LON:HUM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.53

Hummingbird Resources PLC (HUM.L) (LON:HUM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.53 and traded as low as $32.50. Hummingbird Resources PLC (HUM.L) shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 400,885 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of £116.16 million and a P/E ratio of 4.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.53.

About Hummingbird Resources PLC (HUM.L) (LON:HUM)

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

