Huobi BTC (HBTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12,505.00

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for approximately $39,745.25 or 1.00507697 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $191.18 million and approximately $12,505.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00035909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00106432 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00058424 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00227489 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,419.50 or 0.84511168 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Token Trading

Huobi BTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.