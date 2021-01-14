Hush (HUSH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,248.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $264,541.36 and $25,248.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hush has traded 30% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.04 or 0.00279480 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00062483 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00034716 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.