Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ: HYFM):

1/4/2021 – Hydrofarm Holdings Group is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Hydrofarm Holdings Group is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Hydrofarm Holdings Group is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Hydrofarm Holdings Group is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Hydrofarm Holdings Group is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.47. 6,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,205. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $77.40.

