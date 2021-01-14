Hyper Speed Network Price Up 39.5% Over Last 7 Days (HSN)

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Hyper Speed Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Speed Network has a total market cap of $42,688.24 and approximately $166.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hyper Speed Network has traded 39.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00042087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.41 or 0.00377031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00038019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.46 or 0.03892224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Hyper Speed Network Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyper Speed Network (HSN) is a Public Chain + 5G Application value eco- network. As the basic public chain of the 5G digital economy, HSN aims to make complex application scenarios network- enabled by using blockchain, so as to assist the industrial development in the 5G age. After the main net launch, HSN will be widely used in cloud VR/AR, Smart Security, Internet of Vehicles (IoV), Smart City, Smart Manufacturing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), SD-WAN + NAS, Mesh products, edge computing modules, and other applications of the 5G environment. “

Hyper Speed Network Coin Trading

Hyper Speed Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Speed Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Speed Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Speed Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

