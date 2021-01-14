I/O Coin Price Tops $0.0679 on Top Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $526.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.89 or 0.00342378 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00027964 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.21 or 0.01043971 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,631,668 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

