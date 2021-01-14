i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT Raised to $40.00 at Raymond James

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.18% from the stock’s previous close.
IIIV has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.44.
IIIV stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.81. 143,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,266. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.17. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $918.80 million, a P/E ratio of -745.25 and a beta of 1.60.
In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at $7,334,235.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $100,799.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $38,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,120 shares of company stock worth $11,778,061 over the last 90 days. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,616,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 85,442 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,795,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 217,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 59,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 453.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 68,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 56,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.
Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.