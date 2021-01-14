i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT Raised to $40.00 at Raymond James

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.18% from the stock’s previous close.

IIIV has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.44.

IIIV stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.81. 143,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,266. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.17. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $918.80 million, a P/E ratio of -745.25 and a beta of 1.60.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. As a group, analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at $7,334,235.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $100,799.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $38,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,120 shares of company stock worth $11,778,061 over the last 90 days. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,616,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 85,442 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,795,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 217,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 59,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 453.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 68,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 56,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

