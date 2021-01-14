iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$74.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$61.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.37% from the company’s previous close.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) stock traded up C$2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$58.56. 199,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,405. The stock has a market cap of C$6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of C$30.38 and a 52-week high of C$76.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$56.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$50.09.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.57 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$4.10 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 6.7700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

