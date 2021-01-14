iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of IAFNF remained flat at $$42.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24. iA Financial has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $56.92.
About iA Financial
Featured Article: What does EPS mean?
Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.