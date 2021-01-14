iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of IAFNF remained flat at $$42.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24. iA Financial has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

Get iA Financial alerts:

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.