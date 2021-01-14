IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $74.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $61.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on IAMGOLD from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday. Finally, CSFB set a $4.75 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 55,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,951,718. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.