Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $42.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ichor traded as high as $40.26 and last traded at $40.08, with a volume of 10127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.02.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ICHR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

Get Ichor alerts:

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,418.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,229,627.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 65,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,239.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 27,378 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 409.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 38,095 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Ichor by 156.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the third quarter worth $539,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.74. The stock has a market cap of $944.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 2.37.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.45 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.