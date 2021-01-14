iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Trading Up 12%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s share price was up 12% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.01 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 4,617,443 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 1,862,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ICLK shares. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.96 million. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter valued at $654,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter valued at $65,000. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Westwood Management Corp IL grew its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter valued at $101,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

