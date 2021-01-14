ICON (ICX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $51.92 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. ICON has a market cap of $356.14 million and $51.92 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001576 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,075,402 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation.

